iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Position Reduced by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,795 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,477,000 after acquiring an additional 980,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,285,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after acquiring an additional 648,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $127.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.