iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 694.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $183,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12,779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 757,158 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,876,000 after acquiring an additional 406,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,010,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,998,000 after acquiring an additional 284,522 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,942,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

