iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.15. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,787. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $137.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.