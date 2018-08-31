istar (STAR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of STAR opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. istar has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. istar’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that istar will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. istar’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 8.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 2.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

