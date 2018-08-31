J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $151.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $98.14 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,984,818.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.