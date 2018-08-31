J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.25% of J M Smucker worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of SJM opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

