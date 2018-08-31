Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $194,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Mylan’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

