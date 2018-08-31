Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vedanta Resources plc’s FY2019 Earnings (VDNRF)

Vedanta Resources plc (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vedanta Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vedanta Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:VDNRF opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Vedanta Resources has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

