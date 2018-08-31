Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

BCAUY stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

