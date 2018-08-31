JET8 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,388.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. JET8 has a market cap of $2.52 million and $93,388.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, JET8 has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00287461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00154324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035660 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000633 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,236,222 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

