JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Holdings Cut by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 161,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $131,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JBLU stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.