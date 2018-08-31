Jewels Reaches Market Cap of $33,404.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Jewels has a market capitalization of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003871 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

