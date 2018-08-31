JMP Securities Raises salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $178.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.98.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and have sold 505,140 shares worth $71,530,340. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,638,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 919,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.