JMP Securities Trims BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Target Price to $16.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

