Joe Berchtold Sells 20,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $1,973,200.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,948,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $1,979,200.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $194,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $201,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.