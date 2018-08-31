John W. Alden Sells 6,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $163,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,350. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 12.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.