JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Peugeot (UG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.49 ($27.31).

Shares of UG stock opened at €19.15 ($22.27) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

