JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €97.90 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €97.90 ($113.84) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €98.70 ($114.77) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.31 ($110.83).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €88.48 ($102.88) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

