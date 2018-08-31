JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and UMB Financial (UMBF) Critical Analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NASDAQ: UMBF) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $113.90 billion 3.47 $24.44 billion $6.87 16.77 UMB Financial $1.04 billion 3.60 $247.10 million $3.75 19.93

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22.80% 13.18% 1.18% UMB Financial 25.18% 9.94% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 9 13 0 2.59 UMB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $119.61, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats UMB Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Asset Servicing segment provides services to the asset management industry, including a range of investment products, such as mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts. Its services include fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

