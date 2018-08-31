JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Ciena (CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. MED downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,276. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224,828 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,022,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 988,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,354 shares during the last quarter.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

