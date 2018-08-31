K2M Group (KTWO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

“We believe that KTWO’s outperformance in the US market over the last two years has been underappreciated. We think US momentum should continue in 2018 and beyond, driven by innovative new product launches and sales rep hires. KTWO has been at the forefront of the 3D-printed implant movement and currently has the broadest 3D- printed spine portfolio on the market. This expertise has attracted and should continue to attract new surgeons to KTWO. Additionally, we think KTWO has made smart international distribution changes, which should accelerate OUS growth.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also commented on KTWO. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of K2M Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K2M Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of K2M Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K2M Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. K2M Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of KTWO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 132,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,540. The firm has a market cap of $956.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.48. K2M Group has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts predict that K2M Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of K2M Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $29,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,432.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $73,610 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTWO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in K2M Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in K2M Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in K2M Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in K2M Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in K2M Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 531,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

