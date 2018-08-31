Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $787,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $671,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,413 shares of company stock worth $1,727,486. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 894,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 43,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,453. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

