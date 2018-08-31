Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $841,712. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 516.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

