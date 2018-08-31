KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (KS)

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KapStone Paper and Packaging to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 1,479,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

