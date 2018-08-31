KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0357 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $382,401.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001438 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.03226165 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010452 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

