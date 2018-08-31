Kenneth T. Mills Sells 7,510 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $499,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,163,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -1.16. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%. analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $179,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

