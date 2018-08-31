Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €14.40 Price Target for Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BNP Paribas set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Metro AG Preference Shares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.14 ($15.28).

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.69 ($14.76) on Tuesday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro AG Preference Shares

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

