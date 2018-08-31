Key Square Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Translate Bio accounts for about 0.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Translate Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $30,836,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $659,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $73,437,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $8,984,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.82. 18,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,543. Translate Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($3.64). sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBIO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mrl Ventures Fund Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

