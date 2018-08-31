Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,349 Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoBiz Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COBZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoBiz Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. equities research analysts predict that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COBZ. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $97,814.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ)

