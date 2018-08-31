Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,965 shares of company stock worth $9,041,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

