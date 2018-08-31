Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Esterline Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESL. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6,585.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

In other news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESL opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

