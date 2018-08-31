Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $137,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $213.80 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $215.86. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

