Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Raised by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 340,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

