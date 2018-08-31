Kion Group (KGX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.12 ($83.86).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €59.56 ($69.26) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

