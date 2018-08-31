KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Acquires $225,122.76 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 14,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,122.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

On Wednesday, August 29th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 10,074 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $160,982.52.

On Monday, August 27th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 11,806 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $188,777.94.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 16,817 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $265,540.43.

On Monday, August 20th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 30,076 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $425,274.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 8,576 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46.

KKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,695. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,049,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 21.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,437,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,511,000 after buying an additional 1,690,630 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 24.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 249,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.