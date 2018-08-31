Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,670,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,867 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,568,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 608,680 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $33.71 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

