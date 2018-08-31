Kroger Co (KR) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,808 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $231,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

