La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) vs. Nantkwest (NK) Financial Review

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NK) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 2 0 4 0 2.33 Nantkwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.87%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical N/A -147.98% -94.78% Nantkwest -357,603.41% -49.47% -42.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Nantkwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $620,000.00 975.16 -$114.80 million ($5.41) -4.26 Nantkwest $50,000.00 5,370.44 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -2.83

Nantkwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nantkwest beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The company is developing LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

