Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,208.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,212 shares of company stock worth $110,602. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 330,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

