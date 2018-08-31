Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,250 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK) Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,250 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $1,082,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,944,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 36.13%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,943,000 after purchasing an additional 256,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 75,235 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.