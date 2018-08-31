LCNB (LCNB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.98%. research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LCNB by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

