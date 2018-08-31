Leerink Swann Raises CONMED (CNMD) Price Target to $81.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price objective upped by Leerink Swann from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,090. CONMED has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $49,129.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,184,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,372,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,992,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 266,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

