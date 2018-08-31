Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 62,967 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.94% of CMS Energy worth $125,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.