Legal & General Group Plc Has $120.51 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,010 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $120,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,498.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,822,833 shares of company stock worth $59,504,948. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.