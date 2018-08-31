Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Manulife Financial worth $141,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. CIBC raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

