Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.13% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,204,453 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,702. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

