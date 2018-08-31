Liam Stewart Acquires 1,470 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) CFO Liam Stewart purchased 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $69,839.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $33,304.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MIC opened at $47.06 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 136,152 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 57,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MIC. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.