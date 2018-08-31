Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,414 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.19% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $43,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investments Corp. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 589,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295,917 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 154,395 shares during the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 151,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.66 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

