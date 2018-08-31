Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Insider Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 27,338 Shares of Stock

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,281,058.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LEXEA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 65.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

