Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Asiamet Resources (ARS)

Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Asiamet Resources stock opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Asiamet Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

